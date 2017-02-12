Schools closed, Blaine under precautionary boil order

Residents in Blaine woke up to an unwelcome surprise Sunday morning -- no water. (Photo: KARE 11)

BLAINE, Minn. - The city of Blaine is under a precautionary boil order and some schools will be closed Monday after a service issue Sunday evening.

Around 5 p.m., several Blaine residents started calling the KARE 11 newsroom to say they were without water or had very low water pressure.

The city confirmed the water problems in a Tweet stating, "We have been notified of the water delivery problem. We have staff checking into (the) problem and will update soon. Thank you for your patience."

We have been notified of the water delivery problem. We have staff checking into problem and will update soon. Thank you for your patience. — Blaine Minnesota (@BlaineMinnesota) February 12, 2017

Around 7 p.m., the city said water pumps were running and restoring service.

In early January, Blaine residents were without water for several hours after an alarm system that should have alerted the city to low water tower levels did not work properly.

City officials say it's unknown if this most recent outage is related to last month's loss of water. City officials add they are unable to determine if the pressure loss was enough to warrant a boil advisory, so it is implementing a precautionary drinking water boil advisory.

Blaine schools closed tomorrow, Mon, Feb. 13, 2017, due to water supply issue. Classes will likely resume Tuesday after testing. — Anoka-Hennepin (@AHSchools) February 13, 2017

The following schools will be closed Monday, Feb. 13, due to water supply issue: Jefferson Elementary School; Johnsville Elementary School; Madison Elementary School; University Avenue Elementary School; Roosevelt Middle School; Blaine High School; Northpoint Elementary; Westwood Intermediate; Westwood Middle School; Centennial Elementary and Centennial High School.

The Anoka-Hennepin district says if you're a student that attends another school but gets picked up at a Blaine school, your bus will still be there to transport you.

Classes are expected to be back in session Tuesday.

Click here for boil guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Public Health.

