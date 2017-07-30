Semi driver escapes injury after fiery crash

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. - Authorities say a semi truck driver managed to escape a fiery crash on I-94 late Sunday night without major injury.

The State Patrol said the truck was heading westbound on the interstate around 10:30pm when the truck hit a guardrail. The truck then traveled past the Century Avenue overpass, before rolling into a drainage basin, where it caught fire.

Witnesses said the flames were shooting 30-40 feet into the air at one point.

"The driver did walk away from it, he was extremely lucky," said Ron Bourquin, Battalion Chief with the Maplewood Fire Department.

The exit ramp from Century Avenue to I-94 was closed for several hours while crews brought in heavy equipment to move the burned remnants of the truck.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.



© 2017 KARE-TV