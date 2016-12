Around 9:30 Christmas morning, a semi hauling chocolate tipped over on the westbound Interstate 494 exit ramp to Dodd Avenue. (Photo: MnDOT)

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. - It wasn't a very sweet Christmas morning for a semi driver hauling chocolate in Mendota Heights.

Around 9:30 a.m., the semi tipped over on the westbound Interstate 494 exit ramp to Dodd Avenue.

Crews spent much of the day clearing the scene and the ramp was reopened around 5 p.m.

No one was injured in the wreck.