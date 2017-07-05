Shooting victim turns up at Minneapolis gas station

MINNEAPOLIS - Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left at least one victim with a gunshot wound.

The shooting was reported just before midnight on the evening of July 4th. Officers said the victim drove to a gas station in the 4000 block of Cedar Avenue south with gunshot wounds.

Police are still investigating where the original shooting took place. The victim was hospitalized, but the extent of the victim's injuries aren't clear.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Minneapolis police.



