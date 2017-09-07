Smoke detectors credited with saving family in house fire

COON RAPIDS, Minn. - Firefighters said smoke detectors likely helped save the lives of a family of four in an early morning house fire.

Firefighters were called to a home on the 200 block of 124th Lane around 2:30 Friday morning. Crews arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames, with fire coming out of the attic. A dumpster was also burning next to a neighboring home that is under construction.

The cause of the fire is under inverstigation. There were no injuries reported to the family or to firefighters.

Coon Rapids fire chief John Piper said smoke detectors first warned the family inside the home in the middle of the night.

"Fire service across the United States stresses all the time: working smoke detectors save lives, and this is a perfect example of it," Piper said. "There was heavy fire involvement upon our arrival, but thankfully, due to the early warning of the smoke detectors, all four family members got out safely."

