Snowman shines bright in boy's X-Ray

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Lawsuit: Chisago City bar responsible for man's death
-
Frontier Airlines still having troubles after weekend storm
-
Minnesota chiropractors accused in scam
-
Body of missing Waconia man found
-
KARE 11 Investigates: Heart infections
-
Dad surprises 3rd grade son with early return home from military service
-
Ice jams causing flooding in Elk River
-
BTN11: The resurgence of arcades
More Stories
-
Horse-drawn wagon crashes near Willmar light displayDec 11, 2016, 2:48 p.m.
-
Sheriff: Teen slipped in snow before fatal train accidentDec 11, 2016, 5:10 p.m.
-
2 found dead in Faribault ruled murder-suicideDec 11, 2016, 4:59 p.m.