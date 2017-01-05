Snowmobiler found in road after crash

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

CROSBY, Minn. - A snowmobiler is reported in critical condition after being found in the middle of a county road in Crow Wing County in sub-zero conditions.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says dispatchers received a call shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday from someone who saw the victim laying in the middle of County Road 32. The man was wearing snowmobile clothing and was unresponsive. The victim was rushed to Crosby Hospital and then airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

He is identified as 47-year-old Brian Andrew Kokesh of Palisade.

Deputies determined that Kokesh had crashed his snowmobile in a water-filled ditch on County Road 32 and had walked almost a mile before collapsing. Temperatures at the time were well below zero. Investigators later learned that Kokesh's wife had reported him missing to Aitkin County authorities earlier in the evening after he failed to return from a ride.