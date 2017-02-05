Frostbeard Studio vandalized in south Minneapolis. Credit: Roxie Lubanovic

MINNEAPOLIS - The south Minneapolis business Frostbeard Studio was vandalized in the early morning Sunday. According to a police report rocks were thrown through the front window and door of the studio.

The studio is located at 35th and Chicago and according to their Facebook page "Frostbeard Studio is a small handmade business specializing in home goods for book nerds."

On a Facebook post about the incident the owners said that graffiti left at the scene indicated that the business was specifically targeted. The police report did not indicate and reason for the vandalism.

