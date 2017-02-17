South St. Paul teacher charged with stealing 1,413 Percocet pills

Mugshot Melanie Parkin. Credit: Washington County Sheriff's Office

WOODBURY, Minn. - A special education teacher has been charged with stealing 1,413 Percocet pills from a Woodbury Walgreens on February 13.

In addition, Melanie Parkin, 36, from South St. Paul, was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery in connection with two other robberies in West St. Paul on Dec. 12, 2016 and January 14, 2017.

According to the South St. Paul secondary school website, Parkin is listed as a special education teacher.

According to the criminal complaint from the February 13 robbery, Woodbury police were called to the Walgreens on Donegal Drive in Woodbury at approximately 2:52 a.m.

The pharmacist said that a white woman wearing sunglasses, baseball hat and puffy jacket had a handgun and asked for Percocet. The pharmacist had five or six bottles of Percocet but the woman said she didn't need that many and took three bottles and left the Walgreens.

As police were responding to the burglary they saw a black SUV with a woman driving away from the direction of the Walgreens. The SUV's tabs were expired so the officer pulled Parkin over.

Parkin admitted coming from the Walgreens. The officer noticed a bag with pill bottles on the driver's side floorboard. She also admitted that she "took the pills" and that it was "only an airsoft gun" that she used.

Parkin was handcuffed and placed in the back of a squad car. The officers found sunglasses, a baseball hat and a puffy jacket. The officers counted 1,413 pills of Percocet in the bag on the floor board of the car. She also had four pills of Oxycontin in her pocket.

After being taken to the Woodbury Police Station, Parkin told the police that she had been on pain medication for a spinal injury but only had four pills remaining. She said that if she stopped taking the medication she would go through withdrawal. She admitted to not having a current prescription.

Prosecutors added two additional charges against Parkin on Friday. According to the Dakota County Attorney's Office the suspect in those robberies also displayed a handgun and demanded Ocycodone pain medication.

Parkin appeared in court on Friday and bail was set at $75,000 without conditions and $50,000 with conditions. Her next court appearance is set for March 16, 2017.

In a written statement, Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom said "this appears to be another crime of violence associated with a chemical addiction in our community."

