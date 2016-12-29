A dozen people in the Lenox neighborhood of St. Louis Park says they're dealing with a reckless delivery driver. (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. - They claim he intimidates, threatens and drives recklessly through their neighborhood. That’s on top of being routinely late. Some St. Louis Park residents say they are actually afraid of their newspaper delivery man and they want the Star Tribune to do something about it.

Jill Terry likes to start her day with the Star Tribune. So she was disturbed when a couple years ago it started coming late. Sometimes not at all. She says the real problem came when she started complaining.

“Rather than him correcting the issue. He’s spending his time confronting us as individuals if we dare to call,” Terry said. That includes coming up to her door to confront her and coming into her backyard behind her husband which scared him.

Terry is one of about a dozen people in the Lenox neighborhood of St. Louis Park who have been sharing stories on Nextdoor.com, a neighborhood website.

They all say the paper is delivered late with an extra dose of aggression. Many believe the driver’s behavior endangers the neighborhood.

“He’s pretty confrontational,” said one subscriber.

“We’ve been somewhat threatened,” said Jodi Johnston, though she added, “not physically to date.”

Johnston said the delivery man drives erratically through the neighborhood, and almost hitting her.

“He had the stop sign, he flew through it and flipped me off,” she recalled.

She and others say they no longer feel comfortable talking to the man about his late deliveries or his behavior. Many say they’ve called the Star Tribune to complain about both.

“He's aggressively driving through the neighborhood, coming at people in the cars,” said a mom who is fearful of retaliation if she says anything publicly.

The online thread about this delivery driver includes one neighbor who says “we are afraid of him.” Another writes “he once swerved his car toward me.”

KARE 11 reached out to the Star Tribune. A spokesman admitted there have been some issues with late deliveries in the neighborhood, something attributed to a shortage of delivery drivers, but said there hadn’t been an excessive number of complaints.

The driver is employed by an outside company that delivers several publications.

In a statement the spokesman said, “If any resident feels harassed or threatened we encourage them to contact the police. We would work with the police to resolve the situation.”

Neighbors say they haven’t called police yet, but have considered it. They’re hoping the situation can be resolved by the Star Tribune and the driver moved off their route.

“We just want to read our newspaper. It seems pretty reasonable to me,” said a subscriber.