St. Paul Police warn pet owners of potential poisoned bread

Rat poison found baked into biscuits, summer of 2016 (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police are warning dog owners there could be someone trying to poison their pets again months after several dogs fell ill.

Police put out the warning after neighbors found bread placed in their backyards on the 1200 block of Minnehaha Avenue Thursday.

"It was a bread type item that was suspicious laying near the dish that they didn’t put there,” said Sgt. Mike Ernster.

The homeowners told KARE 11 they found the bread near their alley and say they don't know if the bread was poisoned, but its placement was suspicious. So they didn't want to take any chances.

So far the bread has no obvious signs of being poisoned, but police are investigating.

Suspicious bread found in St. Paul neighborhood (Photo: KARE 11)

"We’ve had some poisoning situations in this same area. This home owner was aware of it and recovered the bread before the dog could consume it,” said Ernster.

This comes about five months after eight dogs got sick roughly four blocks away from this latest incident. Investigators said someone tried to poison the dogs, three even died.

“It's a sick human that follows through with something like this,” Kelsey Jurek said in August.

Rat poison found baked into bread, Aug. 2016 (Photo: KARE 11)

She showed KARE 11 the biscuits her dog tried to eat this summer that had rat poison baked into them.

"You can see he ate this whole half of it,” she said. “I actually caught him eating it. So I grabbed it from him.”

Her dog was one of several that did the same thing but survived.

"It seems like this could possibly be starting again,” said Ernster. "This is a little bit different. This bread is not a biscuit. There is not a visible poisonous item that we located yesterday but we’re still asking for everyone to be very cautious.”

It’s best to walk through your yard to make sure no suspicious-looking food is there, he said. But Ernster added if you find some food or see someone throwing food in your yard, it is okay to call 911.

And in a post on the St. Paul Police western district’s Facebook page, officials told residents to be vigilant.

“If this happens at your home PLEASE make a police report by calling 651-291-1111 and if at all possible recover the bread for the officer to take to have it tested for poison and to be used as evidence. Be sure to use a plastic baggie to pick up the bread.”