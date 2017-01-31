St. Paul puts riverfront plan into action

Mississippi River in St. Paul (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The City of Saint Paul is looking to connect people to recreational and environmental amenities along its riverfront with the launch of a new website.

GreatRiverPassage.org will share information and progress updates along the city's 26 miles of Mississippi riverfront.

“The Mississippi River is an asset to our city, our region, and our entire state,” said Mike Hahm, director of the City of Saint Paul Parks and Recreation Department. “Saint Paul is ready to realize the potential of this special place to accelerate our economy and celebrate an amenity that has shaped our community for centuries.”

In 2013, the City of Saint Paul developed the Great River Passage Plan, a comprehensive framework for creating vibrancy in the city’s 3,500 acres of parkland along the river. Now, the Saint Paul Parks and Recreation Department is looking at new opportunities, which include developing the Mississippi River Paddle Share (a kayak route along the river in Saint Paul) and reimagining the use of the Saint Paul Riverboat.

(© 2017 KARE)