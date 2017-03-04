St. Paul rally in support of Trump draws counterprotesters

'March4Trump' rally in support of President Trump in St. Paul. Credit: Dylan Wohlehnaus

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A rally in support of President Donald Trump has drawn hundreds of supporters and counter protesters to the Minnesota State Capitol.



The rally was one of several "March 4 Trump" demonstrations planned nationwide Saturday to support Trump.



The Star Tribune reports the rally in St. Paul drew several hundred supporters and scores of counter protesters.



Chanting reverberated through the Capitol rotunda during the dueling protests. There were some minor scuffles, but they were quickly diffused by other protesters and police.

A Minnesota State Patrol Captain told KARE 11 reporter Dylan Wohlenhaus that five people have been arrested.



As the rally began, participants waved American flags and Trump/Pence campaign signs. Then scores of counter protesters began arriving with their own signs, including one reading "Love Trumps Hate."



Protest organizers have said they want to provide a counterpoint to anti-Trump rallies that have happened nationwide since the inauguration.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.