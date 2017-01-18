Stillwater Ice Castles temporarily closed

Stillwater Ice Castles (Credit: KARE)

STILLWATER, Minn. - Due to the unseasonably warm weather, management with the Stillwater Ice Castles say they'll be closed Thursday, Friday and very likely through the weekend.

Melissa Smuzynski with the Ice Castles says the warm weather is making for a very slushy and slippery experience.

"We understand this unexpected, temporary closure comes as an inconvenience to those who have already purchased tickets or were planning to visit the attraction during Hockey Day festivities on January 21. Unfortunately, we have no control over the weather, and only a short notice of what the weather allows us to do," she said.

Smuzynski says the Ice Castles, composed of 20 million pounds of ice, will be structurally fine in the warm weather.

Those who have already purchased a ticket can contact info@icecastles.com to reschedule their visit.

