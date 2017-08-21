Sun Country charters flight to Nebraska for solar eclipse

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Your Minnesota solar eclipse guide for Monday
-
Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse
-
Morning Weather 8-21-2017
-
Minnesota vs. Iowa: Comparing the state fairs
-
Classic truck destroyed by suspected drunk driver
-
Good Samaritans help rescue semi driver in 494 crash
-
Shakopee jockey a rising star in horse racing
-
New travel warning for tourists visiting Mexican resorts
-
Lost WWII ship found
-
Hollywood legend Jerry Lewis dead at 91
More Stories
-
John Legend surprises kids at Big Brothers, Big…Aug 21, 2017, 10:07 a.m.
-
eyesUP: The rush to the total solar eclipseAug 21, 2017, 10:05 a.m.
-
What time to see the solar eclipse in MNAug 20, 2017, 9:12 p.m.