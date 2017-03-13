Surdyk's fined, license suspended for Sunday sales violation

Surdyk's, a longtime liquor and cheese store in northeast Minneapolis, opened for business Sunday, despite Minnesota's new Sunday liquor sales law not taking effect until July. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - A popular Minneapolis liquor establishment will be fined $2,000, and lose its off-sale license for 30 days after knowingly violating the state's law on Sunday sales.

The city of Minneapolis announced the sanctions Monday afternoon, one day after Surdyk's opened the doors for a busy day at the till, more than three months before a new law allowing Sunday sales goes into effect.

"In response to Surdyk’s knowingly and intentionally violating the law by selling liquor on a Sunday, a $2,000 civil penalty is being imposed. In addition, the City will suspend the store’s off-sale liquor license for 30 days, beginning July 2, 2017," reads the notice from the City of Minneapolis. "This decision is in lieu of $3,500 in citations that were initially considered yesterday. Surdyk’s has an opportunity to appeal the City’s decision."

In a notice of adverse license action sent to business owner Jim Surdyk, the department of licenses and consumer services says Surdyk's was in violation by "being open and making multiple unauthorized and illegal sales of alcohol throughout the day." It accuses him of knowingly and intentionally refusing to abide by a lawful notice and order to cease those illegal sales.

If Surdyk agrees a violation occurred but does not believe the penalty is fair he can make his case at a hearing before the City Council. If he disputes that he is in violation of his license a hearing will be held and the results presented to the City Council.

Surdyk has until March 17 to notify the city of his response.

