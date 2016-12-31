LA CROSSE, Wis. - Authorities say a suspect has been shot and wounded by authorities in La Crosse County.
The sheriff's department says a deputy pulled over a domestic disturbance suspect Friday about 9:20 p.m. in the Town of Medary. Officials say the suspect refused to cooperate and the deputy requested backup from La Crosse and Campbell police.
Sheriff's authorities say the suspect got out of the vehicle and charged at officers with a weapon. Officials have not described the type of weapon involved.
The suspect was shot, taken into custody and transported to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown. No officers were injured.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice will be investigating the shooting.
Suspect shot by authorities in La Crosse County
Associated Press , KARE 2:26 PM. CST December 31, 2016
