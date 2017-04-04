KARE
SUV crashes into bank in Eden Prairie

KARE Staff , KARE 11:32 AM. CDT April 04, 2017

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - It's not unusual at all for customers to make a deposit at their bank of choice. 

But usually, that activity does not involving depositing a motor vehicle into a wall. 

 

 

Eden Prairie Police were called to the Wells Fargo Bank at 935 Prairie Center Drive Tuesday morning and found a small SUV protruding from the building. At this point investigators haven't commented on what launched the vehicle through a a section of windows, but on Twitter the department did share that no one was injured in the incident, and that the driver was not impaired. 

 

 

