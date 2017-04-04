SUV crashes into bank in Eden Prairie

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - It's not unusual at all for customers to make a deposit at their bank of choice.
But usually, that activity does not involving depositing a motor vehicle into a wall.
EPPD Officers responded to Wells Fargo (935 PCD) this AM on a report of a vehicle that hit the building. No injuries. Driver not impaired. pic.twitter.com/nrMb4Le0DU— Eden Prairie PD (@EdenPrairiePD) April 4, 2017
Eden Prairie Police were called to the Wells Fargo Bank at 935 Prairie Center Drive Tuesday morning and found a small SUV protruding from the building. At this point investigators haven't commented on what launched the vehicle through a a section of windows, but on Twitter the department did share that no one was injured in the incident, and that the driver was not impaired.
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs