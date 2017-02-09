Target to invest $10M in Nicollet Mall store

Target has announced plans to invest $10 million into renovating its store on Nicollet Mall. (Photo: Target Corp.)

MINNEAPOLIS - Target has announced plans to invest $10 million into renovating its store on Nicollet Mall.

The company says construction will begin next month. Some of the new additions include:

Greater focus on grab-and-go food and groceries on the street level

Expanded area for customers to pick up online orders

Additional self-checkout lanes

Energy-saving LED lighting

The store will remain open during the remodel. A number of other stores will also see renovations this year including in St. Paul and St. Louis Park.

"This announcement from Target really sets the stage for the renaissance of our downtown retail,” said Minneapolis Downtown Council President and CEO Steve Cramer.

The news came as the Minneapolis Downtown Council held its 61st annual meeting to discuss the state of downtown Minneapolis and its continued success and growth. Cramer says there is close to 41,000 people living in downtown Minneapolis, a reported 25-percent increase over the last five years.

Cramer added Nicollet Mall is still expected to be "substantially done" by this fall.

