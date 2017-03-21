Teacher injured in St. Paul Central brawl

Stock image (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - St. Paul Police confirm that a teacher was injured in a large fight between students at St. Paul Central High School last week.

A report on the incident says an officer was dispatched to the high school just before 12:30 p.m. March 15 on reports of a large brawl or disturbance. That officer reports that a female staff member was hurt by a 17-year-old male student during the disturbance.

That student faces charges in the incident. A department spokesman says St. Paul Police may provide additional details on the incident Tuesday.

KARE 11 reached out to the St. Paul Public Schools Tuesday morning, and a district official said she would look into it.

Central High and the St. Paul Public Schools have been under an uncomfortable spotlight in recent times due to increasing levels of violence in the school. Former teacher Jeffrey Ekblad has filed a lawsuit against the district alleging he suffered permanent injuries while breaking up a fight in the lunchroom in December of 2015. The lawsuit claims the St. Paul Public Schools (SPPS) have failed to provide teachers and support staff with a safe work environment.

In another incident an officer had to use pepper spray to break up a brawl in February of 2016 that was fueled by posts on social media. Three juvenile students were arrested and charged in that case. And in March of 2016 a substitute teacher was assaulted by a 7th grader at a district arts school after she confiscated his phone.

RELATED: Ramsey County releases 'Safe Schools' report

On March 9 of this year a Ramsey County task force formed in the wake of that spike of violence released a report on the response needed to reduce violence in local schools, especially incidents involving teachers or staff members.

“These challenges are complex and multi-faceted; solving them will require each of us - as community leaders, parents, and system professionals – to step outside of our silos and be more intentional about how we invest in and engage children and families, particularly across the possible barriers of race, class, culture, and exposure to trauma,” said task member and Ramsey County Attorney John Choi.

.

© 2017 KARE-TV