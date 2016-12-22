Teen runaway from Texas located in MN

Natalie Elizabeth Klehr (Photo: Stearns County (Minnesota) Sheriff’s Office)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Authorities have located a pregnant teen runaway who left her family home in Texas.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office notified Stearns County at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday that Natalie Elizabeth Klehr, 17, was located by deputies in Spicer. A Stearns County deputy then transported Klehr to Stearns County.

Klehr was reported missing from her home in Texas. She is originally from the Stearns County area and still has friends and family in Central Minnesota, according to a news release issued by Stearns County Sheriff's Office earlier this week.

The news release issued Thursday stated "no other information would be made public on this private juvenile matter."