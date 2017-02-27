Teen survives 7-story car plunge

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Minnesotans remember Bill Paxton
-
3 children dead after ND trailer fire
-
MnDOT moves to ease neighborhood traffic from 169 closure
-
ECC Hockey Player in Custody for Hitting Referee
-
Minnesota traditional Sunday "beer run" may soon be ending
-
Oldest college baseball player
-
Central Minn. family tackles concussions
-
Truck plows into Endymion crowd.
-
Oldest player in college baseball is making the most of his second chance
-
KARE Breaking News
More Stories
-
Senate repeals Sunday liquor sales banFeb 27, 2017, 12:43 p.m.
-
Attack on hockey ref captured on videoFeb 27, 2017, 10:23 a.m.
-
Officer pleads not guilty in Castile shootingFeb 27, 2017, 7:00 a.m.