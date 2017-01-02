Aaliyah Demry in Appetite for Change's "Grow Food" video. (Photo: Appetite for Change)

MINNEAPOLIS -- A north Minneapolis nonprofit is gaining national attention for its music video on healthy eating, starring the organization's youth.

Now in its fifth year, Appetite For Change uses food as a tool to build health, wealth and social change in north Minneapolis.

The video, called "Grow Food," was a final project for AFC's Summer 2016 Youth Employment and Training Program.

"This is why this video was so important because like if you're telling your friends, 'Hey, I'm gardening...' they're going to... 'Oh you're eating healthy food and stuff.' But we made a video, they're like, 'OMG Aaliyah, I saw you in a video! Grow food.' You know, it's like they're listening," said Aaliyah Demry, a high school freshman.

Demry can be seeing in the video rapping lines such as "Fake food is kind of lame. Putting poison in your brain."

The youth involved in the video, call themselves "Urban Youth." They, along with the community, wrote the lyrics and worked with the Minneapolis-based program, Beats and Rhymes.

"Grow Food" was posted on YouTube in mid-November. As of January 2, it had more than 240,000 views.

Celebrities such as Chris Brown and Nick Cannon have also talked about the video on their social media accounts.

"It's just amazing to see that they're so knowledgeable about these things and they want to not only learn but to teach other people about it too," said Bianca Williams, an AFC youth leader.

But the video goes beyond addressing eating healthy and points out the lack of healthy options in north Minneapolis.

"Our structure in north Minneapolis is not the same as it is in Richfield, or southside, or anything like that. We have 38 fast food restaurants from I-94 to Upton. There are 38 fast food restaurants," said Ieshia Dabbs, an AFC youth leader.

To help fill that need, AFC opened Breaking Bread Cafe and Catering on 1210 W. Broadway Ave. in April 2015.

Princess-Ann Nelson, a sixth grader at Southside Family Charter School, was featured rapping in the video and said about her peers, "I'm hoping I can get across to tell them that they can grow their own food. They don't have to eat at Mickey D's."

AFC is currently accepting applications for its youth employment program.

You can now buy the song "Grow Food" on iTunes.