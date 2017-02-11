THIN ICE: Car drops into Wayzata Bay

For the second time in a matter of hours, a car fell through thin ice on Lake Minnetonka. (Photo: Hennepin Co. Sheriff's Office)

WAYZATA, Minn. - For the second time in a matter of hours, a car fell through thin ice on Lake Minnetonka, prompting the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office to deliver a stern warning.

Shortly after 7:30 Saturday morning, authorities in Wayzata were called to Wayzata Bay after someone spotted a car in the water. Authorities arrived to find everyone got out of the car safely. The car was removed at the owner's expense.

"Ice in Minnesota is never totally safe," said Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek. "The reason is you get changing, shifting conditions...You've got underwater streams, irrigation streams, all kinds of things that weaken ice, especially in the channels and along the shoreline."

This is the second vehicle to go through the ice in two days, although neither incident resulted in injuries.

A minimum of 4 inches of ice is recommended for walking and small group activities, and a minimum of 8 inches is recommended to support a car or small pickup truck. Click here for more ice safety tips from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

