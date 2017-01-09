WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court has turned away former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura's bid for reinstatement of a $1.8 million verdict in his defamation case against the estate of slain Navy SEAL and "American Sniper" author Chris Kyle.
The justices did not comment Monday in leaving intact a decision by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to upend the verdict.
Kyle's autobiography was the basis for the 2014 film "American Sniper." Ventura, a former SEAL, took issue with Kyle's claim that Kyle punched Ventura at a California bar in 2006 for offensive comments about the SEALs.
Ventura said Kyle made up the entire incident and that the book damaged Ventura's reputation among former SEALs.
A jury had sided with Ventura.
The case could return to Minnesota for a new trial.
Ventura appeal rebuffed by US Supreme Court
WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court has turned away former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura's bid for reinstatement of a $1.8 million verdict in his defamation case against the estate of slain Navy SEAL and "American Sniper" author Chris Kyle.
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Boil order in Blaine, schools closed
-
Eden Prairie native joins 'This is Us'
-
Morning forecast 1-9-16
-
Downtown Minneapolis shooting
-
'Ideal repair' for potholes
-
Sunday Night Forecast
-
Goats offer Christmas tree disposal
-
Hibbert's rise to snocross success
-
Extra security presence at MSP Airport
-
Minnesotans witness Florida airport shooting
More Stories
-
Ventura appeal rebuffed by US Supreme CourtJan. 9, 2017, 9:05 a.m.
-
Dispatcher wouldn't send firefighters to dog in icy…Jan. 9, 2017, 8:31 a.m.
-
Blaine residents asked to boil water, schools closedJan. 8, 2017, 10:04 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs