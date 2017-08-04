VERIFY: Are the Northern MN waterspout photos legit?

Waterspouts on Lake Winnibigoshish (Photo: Cut Foot Sioux Resort/Facebook)

MINNEAPOLIS - Some impressive images of waterspouts from Northern Minnesota posted on Facebook are being shared and seen by thousands.

But some are wondering if they're for real?

The post from the Cut Foot Sioux Resort has a photo with a caption, "An unforgettable fishing adventure! Waterspouts on Lake Winnibigoshish."

KARE 11 Meteorologist Laura Betker help us Verify the image. So did Amy Perrington who, along with her husband, Jake, own the resort that posted those image.

Amy Perrington says her husband was with a couple of customers fishing on the lake Thursday night when they saw the waterspouts form. They moved a safe distance away and just watched in awe. Amy tells our KARE 11 producer there were actually three spouts but they were only able to capture two of them, as it all blew over pretty quickly.

Betker also reached out to the National Weather Service in Duluth. They analyzed the pictures and verified they're real.

Perrington told us she was a little hesitant to even post the pictures because she thought people may think they're photoshopped.

