VERIFY: Does a legal signature have to be in cursive?

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Over recent years, there's been a lot of debate over cursive handwriting - and whether it should still be taught in schools.

It's that debate which prompted one viewer to write to us.

She wanted to know, if children are not being taught cursive, what happens when they need to write their name for legal documents - say mortgage papers, wills, drivers licenses or passports?

And, what constitutes a legal signature?

It's a good question, because we have all likely encountered documents that require a signature in addition to a printed name.

KARE 11 reached out to the American Bar Association (ABA), which put us in touch with David English, a law professor at the University of Missouri.

He is also the chair of the ABA's section of real property trust and estate law.

English says there is no legal requirement that a signature needs to be written in cursive. You can print your name.

So, what about the separate signature and print lines on forms?

English says that's a practical business requirement - so someone can correctly read what you wrote.

