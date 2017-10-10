VERIFY: Does a legal signature have to be written in cursive?

A viewer wanted to know, if children are not being taught cursive, what happens when they need to write their name for legal documents - say mortgage papers, wills, drivers licenses or passports? And, what constitutes a legal signature? http://kare11.tv/2

KARE 5:24 PM. CDT October 10, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories