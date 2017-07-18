VERIFY: What are the requirements to become a police officer in Minneapolis?

Police sources identified the officer who shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis as Mohamed Noor. (Photo: Facebook)

The shooting death of Justine Damond, at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, has many asking questions about Noor's police training.

Some KARE 11 viewers posted on Facebook questions such as, "How does a degree in Business Administration qualify for a job in law enforcement?" and "I would like to know where he got his police training?"

KARE 11's Dylan Wohlenhaus set out to VERIFY exactly what it took for Noor to become a Minneapolis police officer. His source was Minneapolis Police Department Public Information Officer Corey Schmidt.

Schmidt revealed Noor was hired as a cadet in 2015. A cadet different than a police recruit. How so?

Police recruits, according to Schmidt, have a two or four-year degree in criminal justice or law enforcement before they go through the academy.

Police cadets often have a degree in something else. Officer Noor earned a degree from Augsburg College in Business Administration (Management and Economy) in 2011.

Noor graduated in 2011 from Augsburg College with a degree in Business Admin - Management and Econ https://t.co/wpexSEyv2v — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) July 17, 2017

Schmidt says police cadets must complete a nine-month police training program before entering the police academy.

Both police cadets and police recruits must complete the 16-week police academy as well as pass a Peace Officer Standards and Training Test in Minnesota. The Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) has provided a breakdown and timeline of completing the requirements to become a police officer in Minnesota.

We can VERIFY that Noor was a police cadet, not a police recruit, and completed the training required to be a police cadet.

SOURCES: Corey Schmidt, Minneapolis Police Department; Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2017 KARE-TV