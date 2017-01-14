Volunteers help family restore stolen fish house

Volunteers from Miller's Auto Body repaint a stolen ice house. Credit: A.J. Lagoe

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - When you think auto body shop, warm fuzzes are not what usually come to mind.

Chris Wiebe, will now tell you otherwise. “It really is heartwarming,” he said as he watched employees work inside Miller’s Auto Body in St. Cloud. He added, “It starts to reassure you that there are a lot of good people that are out there.”

Back in December, KARE 11 shared the story of how a not so good person had stolen the Wiebe family’s red fish house.

For the Wiebe family it was no ordinary ice fishing house.

“This was very special fish house that cannot be replaced,” said Chris’s wife Meghan. She explained it had been built by her dad, Dennis Arndt, before his death - a year before from a brain tumor.

“He built it with these guys in mind. And taking them out fishing,” said Chris as he pointed at his three young sons.

Meghan’s plea on Facebook for the fish house’s return got shared more than 8,000 times.

One of those shares resulted in a tip to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies found the ice house on private property near Clearwater. The thief had already spray painted it blue and stripped the ice house of its contents.

At the time, the Wiebes told KARE 11 they were going to paint it red again, just like Dennis wanted it.

An employee at Miller’s auto body watched that report.

“We heard the story about the fish house, we thought there was a way we could help out,” said Manger, Nick Sundby.

Twelve body shop employees volunteered to come in on a Saturday and give of their time and talents to restore the Wiebe’s fish house.

“Being a family heirloom, hand built by their grandfather, we have a lot of sportsmen and sportswomen at the shop,” said Sundby, “So we took to this story.”

“We all jumped on board and here we are today doing it,” said Lance Kayser as he prepped the fish house.

“I’ve never painted a fish house before,” Scott Denman told KARE 11 as he sprayed on what just might be the highest end finish to a grace a fish house on a Minnesota lake.

“No more blue!” Exclaimed Meghan as the family watched the transformation. “It looks better than it did before doesn’t it,” she asked one her sons? “Yes,” he replied. “It’s back to the way grandpa wanted it,” she told him.

