Vulnerable adult missing in Crystal

Leo Charles Bowles was last seen in the area of Bass Lake in Crystal, perhaps heading towards the Walmart in Brooklyn Center. Bowles is a 54-year-old disabled adult. (Photo: Crystal Police)

CRYSTAL, Minn. - Police are asking for help from the public in locating a vulnerable adult reported as missing from his group home in Crystal.

Leo Charles Bowles was last seen in the area of Bass Lake in Crystal, perhaps heading towards the Walmart in Brooklyn Center. Bowles is a 54-year-old disabled adult, described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 200 pounds with blue eyes, brown hair and glasses. He was wearing blue jeans, white tennis shoes and a long black winter jacket.

If you have seen Leo Bowles or know of his whereabouts call Crystal Police at 763-531-1014.

© 2017 KARE-TV