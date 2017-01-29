VW settlement could boost electric cars in Minn.

The Volkswagen logo is seen during the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, January 9, 2017. (Photo: SAUL LOEB, This content is subject to copyright.)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota is set to receive nearly $47 million under the federal government's settlement with Volkswagen over its emissions scandal.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports that the move will give the state the chance to reduce pollution.

Some 9,300 Volkswagen diesel vehicles have been driving around Minnesota over the years, sending an extra 600 tons of nitrogen oxides into the air. That contributes to ground-level ozone, which can worsen respiratory conditions like asthma and COPD.

Most of the money must be spent on making diesel vehicles run cleaner or converting diesel vehicles to run on electricity, natural gas or propane. Those steps would reduce nitrogen oxide emissions.

Officials with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency believe they'll be able to go beyond the 600 tons of nitrogen oxide required by the settlement.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.