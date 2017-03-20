Waite Park sober school seeks funds from state Legislature

Shelly Green, chemical health counselor, pauses near the entrance to the recovery school during an interview Friday, March 10, at McKinley Area Learning Center in Waite Park. (Photo: Dave Schwarz, St. Cloud Times)

WAITE PARK, Minn. - Leaders of a new Minnesota school that helps students struggling with alcohol abuse are asking lawmakers for funding.



The St. Cloud Times reports that seven students have been treated so far at the McKinley Recovery School, which is in its first year in Waite Park. It's one of only six 'sober schools' in Minnesota.



School leaders say that despite the program's infancy, it's proving effective.



McKinley Area Learning Center Principal Al Johnson testified before the Minnesota House Education Finance Committee last month to support funding for the recovery school.



Multiple proposed bills would fund recovery schools in fiscal years 2018 and 2019. A bill written by five legislators would provide funding and allow for some of the money to be used to transport students to the program.

