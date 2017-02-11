'Walk of Love' immigration march held in Mpls.

About 2,000 people marched from downtown Minneapolis to the University of Minnesota's West Bank Saturday afternoon in what organizers called a "Walk of Love." (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - About 2,000 people marched from downtown Minneapolis to the University of Minnesota's West Bank Saturday afternoon in what organizers called a "Walk of Love."

The march was meant to show support for the immigrant and refugee population in Minnesota. Marchers stopped in the heart of Minneapolis' Somali immigrant population along Cedar Avenue to express their support.

The march was organized in response to President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

Washington and Minnesota filed suit against the order alleging it is unconstitutional. On Thursday, a federal appeals court refused to let President Trump reinstitute the temporary ban ruling that the president's order violates the due process rights of people affected by the ban.

Minneapolis Police say Saturday's march, which lasted for nearly three hours, was peaceful and no arrests were made.

