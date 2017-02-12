Water out in Blaine...again

Residents in Blaine woke up to an unwelcome surprise Sunday morning -- no water. (Photo: KARE 11)

BLAINE, Minn. - It seems the City of Blaine is having issues with its water...again.

Several Blaine residents have called the KARE 11 newsroom to say they are without water or have very low water pressure.

The city confirmed the water problems in a Tweet stating, "We have been notified of the water delivery problem. We have staff checking into problem and will update soon. Thank you for your patience."

We have been notified of the water delivery problem. We have staff checking into problem and will update soon. Thank you for your patience. — Blaine Minnesota (@BlaineMinnesota) February 12, 2017

In early January, Blaine residents were without water for several hours after an alarm system that should have alerted the city to low water tower levels did not work properly.

KARE 11 has a crew on the way to Blaine and will have more on this developing story as information becomes available.

