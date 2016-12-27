KARE
Where to get rid of your Christmas tree in Hennepin and Ramsey Co.

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 1:49 PM. CST December 27, 2016

MINNEAPOLIS - Now that the Christmas season is winding down, what to do with your live Christmas tree?

Check with your garbage hauler to see if they take away the tree or your city to see where you can drop off your live tree.

Take off all decorations and trimmings from the tree before

In Hennepin County Christmas trees are handled like regular yard waste. There are also several drop off sites in cities in Hennepin County.

In Ramsey County you can drop off your tree for free at sites at Midway, Frank & Sims and White Bear Township.

 


