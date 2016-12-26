Windy day across Minnesota, gusts over 60 mph

Weather conditions in North Dakota Dec. 25, 2016. Credit: KBLY

MINNEAPOLIS - It's a windy day across much of Minnesota.



The National Weather Service says winds will gust over 60 mph in southwestern Minnesota, while 50 mph gusts will be common over the rest of southern Minnesota into west-central Wisconsin. Gusts up to 66 mph were recorded overnight in Redwood Falls in southwestern Minnesota, and 50 mph in Bloomington in the Twin Cities area.



No travel is advised in far northwestern Minnesota.

Gusty winds are causing flight delays at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.



Winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph were slowing operations at the airport. The Star Tribune reports airport officials say both incoming and departing flights were facing delays of up to an hour Monday, and just one runway was operating.



More than 50 flights in and out of the Twin Cities had been canceled as of noon Monday while nearly 250 had been delayed.



The heavy rain on Christmas contributed to the wettest year on record in the Twin Cities, surpassing a mark that had stood for over a century. The weather service says nearly an inch of rain Sunday boosted total precipitation for the year to 40.27 inches, breaking the old record of 40.15 inches set in 1911.

