Winter Carnival medallion discovered

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Put away those shovels, rakes and other tools until Spring... the St. Paul Winter Carnival Medallion has been found.

Jerome Krieger of Forest Lake was all smiles Monday night as he was handed a $10,000 check after uncovering the medallion at Spoon Lake in Maplewood, part of Ramsey County's Keller Regional Park. He discovered it about 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon following the 9tjh clue.

The medallion was previously hidden in Keller Regional Park back in 1976.

Krieger says he spotted a patch of untouched snow in an area that was mostly turned over by other searchers. He and his team... Krieger's wife Jeannne, sister-in-law Joleen, and his best friend Tony... have been close before, but not close enough to grab the money. On Monday his usual teammates had obligations so Jerome was hunting alone.

Organizers say the medallion was also found in Keller Regional Park back in 1976. The hunt and its association with the Pioneer Press dates back to 1952.

