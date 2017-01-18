Wis. man claims $1M Minnesota Raffle prize

Minnesota Millionaire Raffle (Photo: Minnesota Lottery)

ROSEVILLE, Minn. - A Wisconsin man has come forward to claim one of two $1 million prizes in the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle.

Minnesota Lottery officials say Webster, Wis. resident Delane Emery claimed the prize Wednesday. He says the raffle ticket was a Christmas gift from his parents.

“It’s something my family does every year. My parents buy the tickets and distribute them between myself and my siblings,” explained Emery.

As a newlywed, the win comes at a great time for Emery, who said, “It’s a very nice way to start out, with not a lot of worries.”

The Rock Creek Pit Stop, located at 5987 State Highway 70 in Pine City, sold the winning ticket.

A second $1 million prize from the Newe Year's Day drawing has not yet been claimed. A Kwik Trip, located at 9250 Springbrook Drive N.W., in Coon Rapids sold the second $1 million winning ticket.

