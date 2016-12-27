Woman charged with hiring gang members to shoot her ex

Chelsey Majors charged with hiring gang members to shoot her ex-boyfriend. Credit: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS - A New Brighton woman has been charged with hiring four gang members to shoot her ex-boyfriend.

According to the criminal complaint, Chelsey Lanae Majors, 26, contacted four men affiliated with the Minneapolis gang "I-9 Block Dipset" to shoot her ex-boyfriend. Her breakup was characterized as being "acrimonious and violent."

On December 19, Majors' ex-boyfriend and another woman were in a car that was hit by a drive-by-shooting. Each of the victims was shot multiple times and seriously injured. Both the man and the woman, who was pregnant at the time, underwent surgery. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The four men accused of carrying out the drive-by-shooting agreed to the crime if Majors would make a visual identification of her ex-boyfriend in the car.

Surveillance video shows Majors' car following her ex-boyfriend's car into a Super America. She entered the store and placed a call while looking at her ex-boyfriend's vehicle.

The police also have cell phone records that connect Majors to the four men accused of the drive-by shooting and the planning of the shooting.

Majors had agreed to turn herself into the police on December 21, but failed to appear. She was later found and arrested by Minneapolis police and remains in custody.

