Woman dies in fall from horse

KARE Staff , KARE 11:39 AM. CDT March 17, 2017

UNDERWOOD, Minn. - A woman from northwestern Minnesota is dead after being thrown from a horse Wednesday.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says 48-year-old Kirsten Laney was riding with a friend in a wooded area near her home around 3 p.m. when Laney's horse became spooked and threw her. The Underwood woman sustained a fatal head injury.

Laney's friend told investigators the two had been riding for about 30 minutes before she was thrown from the horse.  

