I-94 re-opened after wrong-way crash in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Interstate 94 is re-open after an apparent wrong-way crash that closed a portion of Interstate 94 early Monday morning.

The crash happened near I-94 and White Bear Avenue around 3 a.m Monday. There are reports of several people taken to the hospital, but specific details have not been released.

Eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed at Highway 61 at the start of the Monday morning commute. The freeway re-opened before 6 a.m.

© 2017 KARE-TV