Long-awaited aquatics center breaks ground in Mpls

The long-awaited Phillips Aquatic Center breaks ground in Minneapolis. (Photo: Heidi Wigdahl, KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - A long-awaited project is making a splash in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board broke ground on the Phillips Aquatics Center on Tuesday. The aquatics center will be added to the existing Phillips Community Center.

The project, set to be completed in winter of 2018, includes the restoration of a six-lane pool that's been closed since 2008. There will also be a new four-lane teaching pool.

