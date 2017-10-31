Long lines persist at license centers

More than three months after the roll-out of a new MN Driver & Vehicle Services computer system, there are still long lines and delays in getting titles and license tabs. (Photo: KARE 11)

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. - Long lines at license centers have deputy registrars and auto dealers pointing the finger at the state Driver and Vehicle Services and a new computer system it rolled out in July.

"Right away. As soon as they rolled this out, it was clearly not working," said Scott Lambert, the president of the Minnesota Automobile Dealer's Association.

Lambert says he's gotten countless complaints.

"We've heard from everybody," Lambert said.

He says with the new $90 million system, customers with specialty license plates, including handicap plates, cannot transfer them to a new vehicle they buy.

"Everybody's frustrated," Lambert said.

Lambert said dealers are also dealing with huge delays getting customers new license plates and titles.

"If you bought your car in the middle of August, you probably still don't have a title," Lambert said.

Department of Public Safety Director of Communications Bruce Gordon says the new system is processing titles with about a 79-day turnaround.

"While that is about where it was before the new computer system, it's not where it should be. It will improve going forward," Gordon wrote in a statement.

And Gordon says there no longer is a backlog mailing license plates.

But Gordon admits the new computer program does not allow specialty plates to be transferred, something they're working to fix.

Meanwhile, Lambert says customers are getting upset with dealerships for something that is the fault of DVS.

"Customers could be driving around with expired registration through no fault of their own and the dealers are frustrated, the customers are frustrated. And we're hoping they can get this fixed soon," Lambert said.

Last month the commissioner of public safety apologized for the botched rollout of this new computer system, called MNLARS. KARE 11's Lou Raguse also spoke Tuesday with a deputy registrar who says she's losing business because of these problems -- and customers are taking it out on them as well.

