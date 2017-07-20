Long Prairie Drive-In sustains storm damage

The Long Drive in Long Prairie sustained serious storm damage July 19, 2017. (Photo: KARE 11)

LONG PRAIRIE, Minn. - There are just a handful of drive-in movie theaters remaining in Minnesota. On Wednesday night, one of them sustained serious storm damage.

The Long Drive in Long Prairie draws people from around the state. But according to a GoFundMe page, the venue experienced straight line winds "causing irreparable damage to the outdoor screen."

There are plans to rebuild, but it is unclear what will and will not be covered by insurance.

KARE 11's Dylan Wohlenhaus spoke with the theater owners and will have more about this story on the KARE 11 News at 5.

