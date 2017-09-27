Long stretch of 35W closing this weekend

Traffic on I-35W in Minneapolis (Photo: Dave Peterlinz, KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - A whole lot of motorists in the metro will have to find alternate routes this weekend, with I-35W closing in both direction from I-94 to Highway 62.

MnDOT says the closure will start at 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, as crews get ready to demolish the Franklin Avenue bridge. I-35W is set to reopen by Monday, Oct. 2 at 5 a.m.

The on and off ramps will begin closing around 9 p.m. Friday.

Drivers will be detoured using I-394, Highway 100 and Highway 62.

This isn't the only time this closure will take place. The same stretch of 35W will also close the weekend of Oct. 6-9, to complete the Franklin Avenue bridge demolition.

MnDOT says the Portland Avenue bridge spanning I-94 will also close Saturday, Sept. 30 at 5 a.m. It will remain open to pedestrians, bicyclists, ambulances and police. All other motorists are advised to follow the posted detour, using 15th Street to Chicago Avenue to Franklin Avenue.

More information about these closures and the larger four-year 35W@94 reconstruction project is available on the MnDOT website.

