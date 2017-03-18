Longest-serving Hennepin Co. Sheriff Dies

Don Omodt was Hennepin County's longest-serving sheriff. (Photo: Courtesy: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Facebook)

MINNEAPOLIS - Hennepin County's longest-serving sheriff has passed away.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page Saturday that Don Omodt has died. Omodt was the sheriff of Hennepin County for seven terms, from 1967 to 1994.

Before serving as sheriff, Omodt was an FBI special agent and an assistant Hennepin County attorney. He was also a U.S. Army veteran.

Many of Hennepin County's current employees started their careers under Omodt, according to the sheriff's office.

