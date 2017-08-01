Loring Pasta Bar closes, to reopen 'staff owned and operated'

Popular Dinkytown dining destination Loring Pasta Bar has abruptly closed, but a new restaurant will soon be opening in its location. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Popular Dinkytown dining destination Loring Pasta Bar has abruptly closed, but a new restaurant will soon be opening in its location.

According to a Facebook post, LRx - Loring & Pharmacy Bar, will be opening Aug. 9 and will be "staff owned and operated."

Loring originally opened in 2001.

Jason McLean owned Loring Pasta Bar. In 2015, he was named as a defendant in a civil lawsuit alleging sexual abuse while he was an instructor at Children's Theatre Company Co. in the 1980s. McLean also owned Varsity Theater. According to the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal, Varsity Theater was sold last month to a Los Angeles real estate firm for more than $2.5 million.

