Lost hunter found after 4 days in northern woods

Chippewa National Forest (Photo: U.S. Forest Service/Chippewa National Forest)

REMER, Minn. (AP) - Authorities have found a missing hunter who spent four days lost in the swampy woods of northern Minnesota.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says searchers found the 57-year-old South St. Paul man Tuesday morning in the Chippewa National Forest north of Remer.

The man was reported missing from his hunting camp on Monday. He had not had contact with family members since last Thursday.

Authorities say the man was treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to a hospital for evaluation. Temperatures during the time he was missing ranged from 82 degrees with high humidity to overnight lows of 37. There also was a lot of rain.

Last week a missing Twin Cities hunter was rescued by helicopter after spending three nights lost in the woods of Pine County.

