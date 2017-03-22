Lowry Tunnel construction begins

Construction on the Lowry Tunnel begins Wednesday, March 22. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - A new phase of construction on I-94 begins Wednesday, slowing things down in the Lowry Tunnel.

The tunnel will be reduced to two lanes at 8 p.m. Wednesday, and then by 10 p.m., eastbound lanes will go down to one lane for concrete removal. The ramp from eastbound 394 to eastbound 94 will also be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. during tunnel work. The recommended detour is southbound Hwy 100 to eastbound Hwy 62 to northbound 35W.

Construction on the tunnel will continue every night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. until April 15.

The $46.3 million project stretches from Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis to Shingle Creek Parkway in Brooklyn Center, and includes work on 50 bridges, including the Lowry Hill Tunnel.

"Pretty much both sides of the freeway are going to be down to two lanes pretty much most of the spring, summer and fall," said MnDot's Dave Aeikens. "So folks will want to plan for that."

According to Aeikens, road closures should be over by Halloween. However, the project most likely won't wrap up until summer 2018, weather permitting.

The project website will be updated with changes to traffic restrictions and closures.

